Crews fight fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews are working to put out a fire in Grand Rapids Monday evening.

It happened on Prospect Avenue near Fulton Street.

When the Grand Rapids Fire Department arrived, they said they found a fire working through the building with visible flames.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and that the fire was under control.

Several Grand Rapids crews responded to the scene with more request for additional help. They were working to find the main source of the fire just before 6 p.m.