Crews clean up medical waste that spilled along westbound I-196 at Lane Avenue in Grand Rapids. (March 25, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are cleaning up medical garbage that spilled along a stretch of I-196 in Grand Rapids.

The right lane of westbound I-196 near Lane Avenue NW has been blocked off while crews work.

Michigan State Police say an environmental cleanup crew was called into take care of the debris because it medical waste and is therefore considered a biohazard.

The lane closed around 12:45 p.m. It was unclear how long cleanup was expected to take.