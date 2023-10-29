GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a broke out at a Grand Rapids house Sunday morning.

Around 8:05 a.m., crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department were sent to a home on Fuller Avenue SE near Wealthy Street SE after receiving reports about a fire.

When crews arrived, there were four people inside on the first floor. They all evacuated and were not hurt, GRFD battalion commander Mark Noorman said.

Noorman said the fire was mostly in the attic and that there was heavy smoke coming out of the attic on the front and back when crews arrived.

According to the Grand Rapids Watch Commander, Fuller Avenue is closed between Wealthy Street SE and Lake Drive SE.

The scene of a house fire on Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids on Oct. 29, 2023.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it has been released.