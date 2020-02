GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are battling a fire at a business in southeast Grand Rapids.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Painting By Jeff facility on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Oakdale Street.

Smoke could be seen at the scene. Off-duty firefighters have been called in to help fight the flames. Multiple crews are at the scene.

Crews say it appears no one was hurt in the fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.

