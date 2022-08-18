FILE – The site of the now-defunct Charley’s Crab in Grand Rapids. (May 21, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire at the former building of Charley’s Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

It started around 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Market Avenue SW near Fulton Street.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Fire Department told News 8. Firefighters on scene were doing an overhaul, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters say there was fire and smoke in the building.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

The former seafood restaurant opened in 1982 and closed in 2020 following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.