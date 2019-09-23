Creston Market broken into Monday; 6th time since August

Police are investigating after a break-in at the Creston Market in Grand Rapids Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a grocery store in Grand Rapids was broken into Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Creston Market located on Plainfield Avenue at Caledonia Street on the city’s northeast side.

The store manager told News 8 that two suspects broke through the side window and front door. They were able to get away with merchandise, mostly cigarettes, alcohol and lottery tickets.

No suspect information was released as of Monday morning.

Monday’s incident marks the second time in two weeks and sixth time since August that the store has been broken into. Grand Rapids police said they have arrested four suspects in the past cases.