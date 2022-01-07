Creston Brewery to welcome Grand Rapids Comedy Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Comedy Club is coming to Creston Brewery.

“This is a first for us,” said Michael Biddick, food and beverage director for Saugatuck Brewing Company, which owns Creston Brewery.

The brewery in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood welcomed its first comedy show inside its upstairs Golden Age room on Dec. 17, according to Biddick. A day later, the Grand Rapids Comedy Club Facebook page went live.

Biddick says they’re not turning the space into a permanent comedy club; they’re just hosting comedian performances as part of a mix of event opportunities.

“With winter, we were trying to figure out what can we do with the weekends and this made sense,” he told News 8 Friday.

Biddick says the timing around the closure of The B.O.B. venue downtown is coincidental — Creston Brewery had been in talks to bring comedy shows to its event space before the pending sale and closure of The B.O.B., which housed Dr. Grins Comedy Club and six other businesses.

Grand Rapids Comedy Club’s grand opening weekend will take place Jan. 14 and 15. Erik Griffin from the TV series “Workaholics” will be performing. Tickets are $15 to $25 each. The Golden Age room’s full bar will be available during the event.

Biddick says Creston Brewery’s Golden Age room will host comedy shows every weekend through April. He expects to scale back comedian performances to about once a month after that so the room can be utilized for weddings and other events.

(A Sept. 21, 2021 photo shows the second-floor banquet hall at Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids.)

Biddick says the upstairs event space has already been used for a music video shoot, a professional conference and other events since Creston Brewery reopened under new ownership in October.

Now that it has enough kitchen staff, Creston Brewery plans to launch brunch service this weekend.