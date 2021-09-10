Creston After Dark to support art in GR community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood is integrating art into the northeast side of the city in a big way.

The annual Creston After Dark street party celebrates the partnership between local artists and businesses. The event has happened in years past but this year, it’s also a fundraiser.

“This is a great way for artists and businesses to collaborate. We started this fundraiser years ago with some community partners over in Creston,” Hannah Berry, executive director of Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts, said.

Berry said the organization wanted to do something different from the shop hop popular in many other neighborhoods.

“It’s a really great way for the community to come and support local artists and local businesses and then the flipside (for) local artists and local businesses celebrate their community.” she said.

Creston After Dark will take place Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Participants are encouraged to meet at the corner of Quimby Street and Plainfield Avenue. There will be an artisan market, kids’ activities in a designated alcohol-free zone, local business pop-up booths and local music.

If the fundraising goal of $50,000 is met by Oct. 25, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Public Spaces Community Places program will match that money. It will fund seven public art installations planned for the city.

“Realistically, we’re here to make sure local artists are represented, paid, have accessibility toward all the same things,” Berry said.

There are other public events planned for the Creston neighborhood in the weeks leading up the MEDC grant deadline.