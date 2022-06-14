GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Christian Reformed Church of America voted on Tuesday to recommend a report on human sexuality to churches.

The CRC’s 2022 Synod meeting has been happening throughout the week at the campus of Calvin University in Grand Rapids.

After an afternoon of discussion, delegates voted to recommend the Human Sexuality Report “as providing a useful summary of biblical teaching regarding human sexuality.” Two voted to abstain, 45 voted no and 131 voted yes.

The report recommends making the denomination’s stance on LGBTQ relationship a confessional issue, a core belief for members of the church. It would add to question 108 in the Heidelberg Catechism, which answers what the seventh commandment means for the CRC church.

Church leaders read some of the language during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“Synod warmly encourage the institutions and agencies of the Christian Reformed Church to develop resources to support effective, life-affirming pastoral care in the areas of sexuality marriage and gender,” a committee member read.

A spokesperson for the CRC told News 8 it would continue to discuss “additional human sexuality matters” after a dinner break.

People gather on Calvin University’s campus to support the LGBTQ community on June 14, 2022.

Dozens gathered on Calvin’s campus to rally in support of the LGBTQ community. They are concerned about the language used within the report and say the issue could cause people to leave the church.

“The report has been somewhat upsetting to many of us who are in the LGBTQ community and who are their family members and allies, because it is so negative and we think there are many, many flaws in the report,” one person told News 8.