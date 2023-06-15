GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual meeting of delegates of the Christian Reformed Church, known as synod, wrapped up Thursday.

Almost 200 delegates from across the U.S. and Canada came together to debate ongoing issues, particularly same-sex marriage, facing the theologically conservative denomination.

The emotional six-day meeting took place at Calvin University in Grand Rapids. There are more than 1,000 congregations in the CRC.

On Thursday, synod discussed the actions of Neland Avenue CRC of Grand Rapids after the church ordained a deacon who is in a same-sex marriage.

Neland Avenue Christian Reformed Church sits on the corner of Neland Avenue between Watkins and Alexander Streets on the city’s southeast side.

Last year, the church’s council appealed an order from the denomination to remove from office a deacon who is in a same-sex marriage.

On Thursday, according to a Tweet made by the CRC, Synod 2023 passed a motion to not sustain Neland Avenue’s appeal.

“Here’s our recommendation: that Synod not sustain Neland Avenue CRC’s appeal,” said one speaker at the event. “The Church Order clearly stipulates that only those who meet the biblical requirements are eligible to serve as office-bearers in the Christian Reformed Church.”

Others disagreed.

“Neland Avenue evidences the work of the (Holy) Spirit,” said another speaker. “They are alive. They are growing. Their life and vision is bearing good fruit. How can we deny them?”

Joel DeMoor, pastor of Neland Avenue CRC, said this year’s synod has been “a lot to process.”

DeMoor provided a statement from the deacon at Neland who is in the same-sex marriage:

“We feel safe at Neland and will definitely stay involved and engaged with Neland, even though our official duties are finished for now. Neland is our family and it’s so exciting to see many new people are joining our church because they see how supportive and welcoming the people there are,” the statement read.

On Thursday, people at synod spoke out about the committee’s decision to deny the church’s appeal.

“You know one thing about our deacon,” one person said. “You know one thing. You don’t know her. How could you? She’s a member of our congregation, our church, and it’s always been the council and the congregation that makes these decisions.”

A report by a CRC committee states, “We believe that the actions of Neland Avenue CRC have disrespected and disregarded the deliberation and decisions of our corporate body and therefore are a breaking of covenant.”