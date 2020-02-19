GRPD: 1 dead in head-on crash on Lake Michigan Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and others injured in a crash that shut down a stretch of Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning, police say.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue NW. The Grand Rapids Police Department said a westbound sedan collided head-on with an eastbound SUV in the center turn lane. An eastbound Rapid bus that was driving by was also hit.

The driver of the car was killed. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

A 5-year-old who was in the sedan was in a car seat and will be OK, police say, though that child was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Three people on the bus sustained minor injuries.

Both directions of Lake Michigan Drive were closed between Oakhurst and Oakleigh avenues while authorities investigated and cleaned up. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski said investigators were still looking into what caused the crash, like whether a medical condition could have been involved, whether the center turn lane was being misused or whether the sun may have blinded anyone. He also noted the stretch of Lake Michigan Drive where the crash happened is known for speeding, though he said he did not know whether that was a factor in the deadly crash.

There was no immediate indication that alcohol or drugs were involved, Wittkowski said.