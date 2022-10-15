A scene photo of a crash on I-196 near U.S. 131. (Oct. 15, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.

Just before 12:20 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said that there was a crash on westbound I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange.

The left lane was closed in the area while crews investigated. MDOT said it has reopened.

A scene photo of a crash on I-196 near U.S. 131. (Oct. 15, 2022)

The Michigan State Police told News 8 that three vehicles were involved in the crash.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

News 8 is working to learn more.