Crash knocks out power in Grand Rapids

Authorities on scene after a crash knocked out power in Grand Rapids Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 1,400 Consumers Energy customers in Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning after a car crash damaged a power pole.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fuller Avenue and Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the intersection was blocked due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage affected 1,379 customers. Power was restored to the affected customers shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police confirmed to News 8 that no one was injured in the crash, but the utility pole was broken.