GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.

Just before 9 a.m., the Michigan State Police said troopers were sent to northbound US-131 at Leonard Street NW for a crash involving a pedestrian.

MSP said there are “serious injuries” but did not specify how many people were hurt.

Traffic is being rerouted off US-131 at Leonard Street NW and then right back on, MSP said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, how many vehicles were involved or how long traffic will be impacted.

This story is developing. News 8 will update this article once more information is released.