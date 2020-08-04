Crash in Grand Rapids splits car in half

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a car split in half during a crash in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on Lafayette Avenue SE, south of Fulton Street E in southeast Grand Rapids.

It appears the car crashed into a tree in front of a multi-unit house at a high rate of speed.

Police did not provide any additional information, including if there were any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.