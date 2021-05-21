Crash shuts down SB US-131 near Ann Street in Grand Rapids

Police respond to a crash on US-131 at Ann Street (May 21, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police and fire crews are on scene of a crash that’s blocking all lanes of a major Grand Rapids freeway early Friday.

The crash happened around 2:43 a.m. on Southbound US-131 near Ann Street.

Grand Rapids police could not confirm any details about the crash, or if anyone was hurt. According to MDOT, all lanes are blocked due to the crash.

This is a developing story. News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. for the latest information.