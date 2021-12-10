Pedestrian hit by bus on Division Ave in Grand Rapids

A crash involving a pedestrian and a bus closes part of Division Avenue in Medical Mile. (Dec. 10, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a bus in Grand Rapids Friday afternoon, officials say.

Around 2:15 p.m., emergency crews were sent to Division Avenue by Wealth Street on reports of a crash between a bus and a pedestrian, according to Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Dan Adams.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

The intersection was blocked off. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.