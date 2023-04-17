GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crain Communications on Monday launched its fifth city brand publication with the debut of Crain’s Grand Rapids Business.

Crain’s Grand Rapids Business is the culmination of two acquisitions made by Crain last year. The company bought the Grand Rapids Business Journal and MiBiz in 2022. Both publications had long histories in the community, having been founded in the 1980s.

Crain said in addition to providing readers with “timely, in-depth and contextual news and information about West Michigan business,” Crain’s Grand Rapids Business will also offer a “full slate of live events that help business leaders and community members engage and network in meaningful ways.”

“When we entered the West Michigan market with the acquisitions last year, we said we were committed to giving readers and business partners the most comprehensive news and information about the Grand Rapids region,” said K.C. Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications. “Today is a special day in that we formally launch the new Crain’s Grand Rapids Business brand to deliver on that promise.”

The Detroit-headquartered company has retained leadership from Grand Rapids Business Journal and MiBiz to oversee its West Michigan news, marketing and sales operations.

Crain’s other city brands include Crain’s Detroit Business, Crain’s Chicago Business, Crain’s New York Business and Crain’s Cleveland Business.

Find Crain’s Grand Rapids Business online at www.crainsgrandrapids.com.