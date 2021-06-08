Craft Pass GR returning for 2nd year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Craft Pass GR is returning for its second year, giving locals and visitors an opportunity to get rewarded for supporting the craft beverage industry.

“We launched craft pass last year more for locals as a way to support our craft beverage locations during the height of the pandemic and this year we’re looking to get out and have local support too but also invite tourists to the area,” said Kate Lieto, marketing director at Experience Grand Rapids.

The virtual pass is free to download and allows people to check in when they visit participating craft beverage locations throughout Kent County.

Craft Pass GR will relaunch Tuesday, June 29, and run through October 31. You can sign up online now to get the pass as soon as it launches.

If you check into at least six locations during the timeframe, you’ll earn an exclusive drink-themed gift from Experience Grand Rapids. Participating businesses will also offer return-visit coupons to Craft Pass GR customers.

Lieto said because the program was more last-minute last year it ran for a much shorter timeframe, but there were still almost 2,500 sign-ups and over 2,000 check-ins in a six-week period. She said they’re excited to see how popular it is this year.

“We were working with pandemic restrictions and all of that, so this year we’re excited to be able to do it for a much longer period of time and give people an opportunity to go out to locations over time,” Lieto said.

Craft Pass GR will not replace Experience Grand Rapids’ Beer City Brewsader Passport, which is ongoing.