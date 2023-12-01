GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers on US-131 in Grand Rapids were surprised Friday morning to find a cow in the middle of the highway.

It happened before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the S-Curve near Wealthy Street. Michigan State Police said someone was hauling cows when a trailer doors opened and a cow jumped out.

Video sent to News 8 by driver Bethany Patterson shows the small black cow jogging along the roadway while people tried to corral it and drivers moved slowly past.

Kent County Road Commission officials ultimately helped the driver get the cow back on the trailer, MSP said.

There were no reports of injuries.