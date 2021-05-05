‘COVID devastated our business’: Ferris Coffee closing 2 cafés

An undated image shows the Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. facility at Winter Avenue NW near the YMCA before Grand Valley State University bought the building.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. is closing two Grand Rapids cafés.

The Grand Rapids-based business announced the move on its website Tuesday, saying “The ultimate effect COVID had on the economy and our business cannot be understated. With not one but two shutdowns that damaged the retail economy, we simply weren’t immune to the impact.”

Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. has already shuttered its downtown location inside the historic Michigan Trust Building at 40 Pearl St. NW. Its flagship West Side café, located in a Grand Valley State University building on Winter Avenue NW near the YMCA, will brew its last coffee on May 22.

“I’m saddened because we love our relationship within the communities we serve and we love the consumer business,” John Van Tongeren, president of Ferris Coffee & Nut Co., stated on the company website. “COVID devastated our business and we had to make a choice to survive.”

Ferris Production Manager Evan Groendyk said while the downtown location had parking and traffic challenges earlier on, the shift away from downtown offices to working from home during the pandemic “devastated our sales.”

Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. now plans to focus on its headquarters on Seward Avenue near 7th Street NW, where it will expand the retail and café spaces. The nearly century-old roasting company says it’s conceptualizing ideas and designs for the addition.

Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. says its Holland and Lansing cafés will also remain open.