Chris Schurr appears in a Grand Rapids courtroom to be arraigned on a count of second-degree murder in death of Patrick Lyoya. (June 10, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A court hearing is scheduled for Friday morning in the Patrick Lyoya murder case.

A hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Friday regarding a motion requested by Christopher Schurr’s defense team to adjourn the Aug. 30 preliminary hearing while it works to get more information from the Grand Rapids Police Department. It will be streamed live at woodtv.com.

A motion dated Wednesday seeks to subpoena the police department for Schurr’s training records and departmental training materials, policies and procedures from between June 2015 and April 2022.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

The shooting happened April 4. Schurr pulled over Lyoya, 26, because the car he was driving was carrying plates that didn’t match. Video released by GRPD shows that Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.Schurr was charged with second-degree murder on June 10.

Last month, the preliminary exam was moved from July 18 to Aug. 30 after Schurr’s defense team requested an adjournment “due to a large amount of discovery” in the case. There was no objection to the request from the prosecutor’s office.

The attorneys for Lyoya’s family have argued that Schurr repeatedly failed to deescalate the interaction with Lyoya. The second-degree murder charge means the prosecutor decided the shooting could not be justified by self-defense.

If convicted of murder, Schurr, 31, of Grandville, faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.He has been fired from GRPD.