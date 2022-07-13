GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —A 17-year-old stood up through the moon roof of a stolen Cadillac to open fire at a Grand Rapids police cruiser in June, court records show.

News 8 obtained the probable cause documents in the case against Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on June 24 around 3:15 a.m. on Prospect Avenue SE near Highland Street. Officer Theodore VanVliet was headed south on Prospect Avenue when he saw what he believed to be a stolen Cadillac approaching his vehicle, Detective Robert Zabriskie told a judge while seeking charges against Williams.

The Cadillac then stopped and Williams “partially exited” from the moon roof and fired 11 shots at the GRPD cruiser, Zabriskie said. The officer shot back once.

None of the people involved nor the cruiser were hit by gunfire. However, parked cars and houses were hit, Zabriskie said.

After the shooting, there was a “lengthy” chase that included going on the highway, according to Chief Eric Winstrom. The stolen Cadillac came to a stop in the area of Hall Street and Eastern Avenue, not far from where the shooting happened. There was then a foot chase and an 18-year-old was taken into custody. His name was not released.

Williams was identified by other people who were in the Cadillac, court documents show. Police say he was found in possession of a gun on June 29. Online records show that was the day Williams was booked into the county jail the same day. The gun was confiscated and found by Michigan State Police to be the one used in the shooting, Zabriskie said.

Court documents say Arthur Williams confessed to Zabriskie and a MSP sergeant on July 5.

Friday, Williams was charged with assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and felony firearm. He faces up to life in prison. He is expected back in court on July 19.