An officer with GRPD was sent to the hospital after a cruiser was involved in a head-on crash. (May 11, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who hit a Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser head-on had a blood alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit, court documents say.

Jack Allen Case, 39, had a BAC of .237 on the night of the crash, according to court documents. The legal limit in Michigan is .08.

According to the documents, the officer who responded to the crash said he saw two pint-sized bottles of whiskey in Case’s car and could smell alcohol on Case. A later search found two more bottles in the glove compartment, the documents continued.

While at the hospital, Case denied drinking, according to the documents.

If convicted, this would be Case’s third operating while impaired offense: Court documents said he was convicted in 2006 and 2011.

Case was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. He was arraigned Thursday.

On May 11, Case was driving south in the northbound lane when he hit a GRPD cruiser head-on.

The 32-year-old officer driving the cruiser suffered a vertebral fracture and must be in a neck brace for at least six weeks, court documents said.

A probable cause conference will be held June 13.