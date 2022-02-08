Court docs: Man accused in baby’s death said he ‘did the wrong thing’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with murder in the death of a Grand Rapids 1-year-old admitting to slamming the baby against the floor, court documents show.

Alex Radulovic, 23, was formally charged Tuesday morning with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Alexander Butler.

Little Alexander died Saturday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department said emergency responders were called to Weston Street near Ionia Avenue around 9 a.m. on a report of a baby who wasn’t breathing. Alexander was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Radulovic was taken into custody. He was Alexander’s mother’s boyfriend and lived with them, but told police he is not the child’s father.

According to documents filed in court, Radulovic told investigators that after Alexander’s mother left for work, he was frustrated because Alexander was fussing and crying and he was watching the baby alone, so he “got upset and accidentally did the wrong thing.”

He told investigators that he picked the baby up and slammed him against the floor three or four times, the documents say.

Alexander stopped responding. Radulovic splashed water on his face, tried chest compressions and blew in his mouth, he said, but he didn’t wake up. He said he put baby in his crib, took a walk and came back. The baby didn’t seem to have a pulse, so he called 911.

According to the court documents, police found Alexander had several bruises on his face, chest and back. His death was ruled a homicide caused by head trauma.