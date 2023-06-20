GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The May 31 murder of a 22-year-old woman in downtown Grand Rapids happened as the woman went to pick up the daughter she shared with the man accused of killing her, according to court documents.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Leah Gomez was on the phone with an acquaintance when the shooting happened.

The acquaintance said Gomez had dropped off her daughter with 27-year-old Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa, the child’s father, and had returned to pick up her daughter, according to the documents.

The acquaintance said Gomez was “concerned” about Bernal-Sosa and wanted to stay on the phone with him while she was in contact with Bernal-Sosa, but according to the affidavit, when Bernal-Sosa discovered Gomez was on the phone, Bernal-Sosa hung up the call.

The acquaintance said Gomez then called him back when Bernal-Sosa temporarily left to get their child’s belongings.

According to court documents, when Bernal-Sosa returned, the acquaintance heard Gomez say, “Is that an AR-15? You need to get out of my car.”

Then, the acquaintance said he heard a “metal noise” and affirmed the noise could have been from a gun racked, the affidavit said.

After the metal noise, the acquaintance said he heard between five and six gunshots and then silence, according to the document.

The acquaintance called 911, the affidavit said.

According to court documents, investigators learned Bernal-Sosa’s apartment was next to the location on Commerce Avenue where Gomez had been found shot dead in her car.

A witness told a detective that after gunshots were fired, he saw a Hispanic male walking into the apartment complex with a gun, according to the affidavit. The witness then identified Bernal-Sosa from a photo lineup as the person he had seen, court documents said.

When investigators searched the apartment, they found several pieces of identification with Bernal-Sosa’s name and an AR-15-style rifle, the affidavit said.

The type of rounds fired by an AR-15 rifle — .223 rounds — were found outside the passenger side of the car where Gomez was found dead, the document continued.

Investigators also found two sets of Bernal-Sosa’s prints on the exterior passenger side, according to the affidavit.

When investigators watched surveillance video, they saw Bernal-Sosa exiting the apartment carrying an object wrapped in a silver blanket that appeared to have the buttstock of a gun, the document said. A silver blanket found on the passenger side of the car where Gomez was killed appeared to be the same one Bernal-Sosa had apparently been carrying in the surveillance video, the affidavit continued.

Gomez’s young daughter was in the back seat of the car but was not hurt, police said.

Bernal-Sosa was arrested in the Chicago area June 9 and booked into the Kent County jail June 16.

He is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder, online records show.