Court docs: Double homicide suspect confessed to his dad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her friend in Grand Rapids earlier this year confessed to his father, according to court documents.

Juan Nico Garcia, 30, is charged with two counts of open murder, a count of assault with intent to commit murder, a count of felony firearm and a count of felon in possession of a firearm and perjury in connection to the death of Jai’onna Braden and Quavon Lee.

Braden, 20, and Lee, 23, were shot dead June 7 in a car on Bemis Street near Eastern Avenue SE.

According to probable cause documents, Garcia’s father, Domingo Garcia, told authorities he received a phone call from his son and picked him up after the murders. Juan Nico Garcia confessed to his father that he shot and killed the two victims. Domingo Garcia later led investigators to the firearm that was used in the murders.

Undated courtesy photos of Jai’onna Braden (left) and Quavon Lee (right).

Braden’s mother told News 8 her daughter had dated Garcia after moving to Grand Rapids late last year and that he was abusive. Braden eventually broke off the relationship, but her mother said Garcia wouldn’t leave her alone, continuing to call her relentlessly and in one instance breaking out her car windows.

While Braden’s mother said her daughter contacted police shortly before her death, police say they never got a report from Braden that she was worried about her safety.