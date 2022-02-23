Court docs: CA couple defrauded GRPS out of $2.8 million

Two photos included in a federal U.S. court document shows a surveillance photo of Mohamed Abourched (left) and an Instagram photo of Kateryna Abourched (right).

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A California couple allegedly defrauded Grand Rapids Public Schools out of $2.8 million and used part of that money to vacation in Mexico, court documents say.

In an affidavit filed in federal court, a U.S. Secret Service agent in Grand Rapids said that on July 12, 2021, a male GRPS employee received an email that appeared to be from a female GRPS employee, claiming to have new wiring information for how to pay the school system’s health insurance company. The message came from a real GRPS email account but that employee said she did not write or send the email.

The two employees were uncertain about the account and emailed an employee with the insurance company. A second fraudulent email from the female GRPS employee then indicated everything was OK. The male GRPS employee, who was CC’d in that email, believed it was all taken care of and sent the school’s July payment to the bank account. He also sent the school’s August payment to that account.

The two payments totaled $2,839,375.

The fraud was discovered when the insurance company contacted the school about late payments.

AN EXPENSIVE SPENDING SPREE

A photo included in a federal U.S. court document shows a photo of “Moe Abourched” on the website of Mohamed Abourched’s real estate company.

Mohamed Abourched and Kateryna Abourched are a married couple living in Beverly Hills, court documents say. They are accused of money laundering and wire fraud. They run two businesses in California: a real estate business and a nail salon.

The $2.8 million from GRPS was sent to one of their accounts. The money was later split up and transferred to several other personal and business accounts.

Court documents detail how the funds were used in a spending spree at Beverly Hills-area restaurants and retail stores, including around $3,000 at one upscale store.

Another $3,500 was paid to a hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in August, which was around the time the couple vacationed there. Kateryna Abourched on Aug. 18 made an Instagram post about the vacation, showing her sitting on a plane.

“Vacation is always inspiring,” the caption reads. “Change of scenery and expansion of your mind … new people, new places.”

She said they had explored Nobu Los Cabos “and we liked it a lot.”

They reentered the U.S. the same day the Instagram post was made.

A photo included in a federal U.S. court document shows an Instagram post Kateryna Abourched made on Aug. 18.

HUSBAND: I’M A FRAUD VICTIM

On Sept. 20, Mohamed Abourched called the male GRPS employee and said he was the victim of fraud.

He told the employee he had an investment company and wires had been sent into his account. He claimed he had received a picture of a GRPS document signed by that employee saying the payments were legitimate.

The employee told him he had not sent the letter and said he should immediately call a Grand Rapids Police Department detective.

Mohamed Abourched told the detective he had met a woman from Europe, “Dora,” through someone else, who had texted him about a $2.8 million investment opportunity.

He claimed he had received the GRPS letter that morning and sent a photo of it to the detective.

He kept saying he was a victim, but as the detective started asking more questions, Mohamed Abourched said he needed a lawyer. Either he or the lawyer would call back, he told the detective.

They did not.

MICHIGAN AND FLORIDA BUSINESSES DEFRAUDED

Court documents describe two similar frauds connected to the Abourched’s bank accounts.

A photo included in a federal U.S. court document shows Mohamed Abourched purchasing a cashier’s check at a bank.

In March 2021, a business in St. Johns, Michigan, sent transfers of around $90,000 after a fraudulent email claiming to be from another company they worked with sent new bank accounts. When the company discovered the fraud, the bank closed the account and was able to send back almost $78,000. Funds in the account the money had been sent to were used at some Beverly Hills-area restaurants.

Around that same time, around $500,000 was sent into an Abourched bank account from a Florida business. A bank investigator called Mohamed Abourched to tell him the $500,000 was recalled. He told the investigator someone had instructed him to receive the funds.

Mohamed Abourched later called the Beverly Hills Police Department and told a story similar to what he told the GRPD detective: A man named “Nickoli” had transferred $500,000 into his account.

He told a BHPD officer when the wire was recalled, he started receiving texts threatening him and his family if he did not wire over $25,000.

The owner of the Florida business told the Secret Service agent the company was defrauded out of $2.3 million in total, but were able to recover all but about $300,000.

AGENT BELIEVES THEY ARE THE FRAUDSTERS

Despite their claims of being the victim, the Secret Service agent said in the affidavit he believes they knowingly defrauded GRPS. He pointed to the spending spree and Mexico vacation the funds were used for.

“Based on my training and experience, as well as the training and experience of other fraud investigators with whom I work, this type of spending activity is not consistent with that of individuals who believe they are unwitting victims of fraud in their bank accounts,” the agent wrote.

Mohamed Abourched also has a 32-year career as a real estate agent, the agent said, and would therefore be unlikely to fall for a $2.8 million investment scheme.

The agent requested a warrant to search the couple’s homes, businesses and a black BMW. The warrant request was granted.