Couple killed in Grand Rapids crash in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people died following a car crash in Grand Rapids in late January.

The two-car crash happened shortly after noon Jan. 27 on S. Division Avenue at Franklin Street.

Both people in one of the vehicles were killed. Family members identified the couple to News 8 as Margie and Carl Brooks.

The driver in the other vehicle was not hurt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not explain the circumstances that caused the crash Wednesday and there no word on whether charges were expected to be filed.