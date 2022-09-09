GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Caring for aging parents can be difficult emotionally, mentally and physically.

After placing his mother in a memory care facility, Mike Barnes and his wife Kim started an online support group for others experiencing the same thing.

“Parenting Aging Parents” offers advice and support on everything from powers of attorney, to downsizing, to senor exercise.

It’s also a community of support for adult children caring for their aging parents to know they’re not alone. Learn more at the Parenting Aging Parents website.