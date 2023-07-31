GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of the nation’s best chess players are trying to capture their opponents’ kings at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

There are many different tournaments that are a part of the 123rd Annual U.S. Open Championship, which is hosted by the nonprofit U.S. Chess Federation.

Players traveled across the country for the nine-day championship. The U.S. Open is the biggest event, with options to play nine days, six days or four days. Then there are the invitationals with tournaments for high school and middle school champions, girls state champions, elementary state champions and senior state champions.

Freyr Wang competed in the Rockefeller Tournament of Elementary State Champions. The 11-year-old from Rochester Hills practices chess every day and felt prepared for the tournament.

Freyr Wang is competing in the 123rd Annual U.S. Open Chess Championship at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (July 31, 2023)

“It feels really good to be playing a four-hour game, locked in, and then in the end you win, so it feels really, really good,” Freyr said.

He isn’t the only one representing Michigan at the U.S. Open Championship. Thomas J. Sloan is a 69-year-old from the Detroit area. He was obsessed with chess during middle school and high school, leading his team to a national championship, but then he took a break.

“I just sort of gave it up and just played speed chess a little bit on the internet for fun. Nothing serious. Retired in January and decided this was one thing that I always enjoyed and why don’t I give it a chance?” Sloan said.

He has accumulated enough points during previous tournaments to earn the title of expert. His goal is to move up a rank to master.

“I’ve been an expert for ages, but I want to make the actual master and from what I understand, it’s very rare for anyone 70 and older. So, I’m going to try and get it within the next year or two to get that master’s rating,” Sloan said.

Thomas J. Sloan is competing in the 123rd Annual U.S. Open Chess Championship at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (July 31, 2023)

This is the first time that the U.S. Open Championship has been in Grand Rapids and the third time it’s been in Michigan — the last being held in Dearborn in 1992. John Fedorowicz competed in that championship and was back in Michigan for this one. He is from New York and started playing chess when he was a child.

“I would go to these tournaments in New York and these mean kids were beating me and it just really pissed me off so much, I wrote their names down. And I started to beat them and by beating them I got good at chess, so I just kept doing it,” Fedorowicz said.

He is now a U.S. Grandmaster, the highest title awarded in chess, aside from being a world champion. He also was the U.S. Open Co-Champion in 1980.

“I think it helps you, I think it’s very good for people to do it, you know, I think it helps your brain, I think it’s a competition, I think it does a lot of things, I don’t think it’s that expensive,” Fedorowicz said.

He said he saw more people showing interest in chess during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterward, thanks to online streamers and a show called “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“We couldn’t go to real tournaments like this in-person tournaments. So they went to practice online and some people in that year got so good,” Fedorowicz said.

Sign up is still open online and in person for the 4- or 6-day sessions in the U.S. Open Championship. A membership with the U.S. Chess Federation is required to sign up. The championship ends Aug. 6.