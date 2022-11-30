GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Frank Ray will be coming to Grand Rapids on Thursday. The country singer has a new single that is climbing the charts and he has just announced that he is joining Old Dominion on tour in January.

Ray is performing at The Stache at The Intersection on Thursday. Tickets are still available.

“It’s going to be a fun time, the show is high energy, it’s a lot of fun and I encourage anybody to come out,” Ray said. “Let’s just hang out, listen to some good music and have a couple drinks together.”

He is sure to perform his hit song, ‘‘Country’d Look Good On You.” Ray, who served as a police officer for 10 years before deciding to pursue music full time, says the song changed his life.

He grew up in Texas, and was immersed in both country music and the Mexican culture, and says his music is a blend of both.

“I think it’s been a long time since a Hispanic artists has emerged in the genre,” he said. “So we’re just doing everything we possibly can do make the biggest impact in country music and let people know that country music belongs to everybody.”

Ray continues to advocate for mental health awareness for both the Hispanic community and first responders. He recently traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with members of Congress.

