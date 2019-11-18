Count Day brings major increase to GRPS budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The budget for Grand Rapids Public Schools has grown due to increased enrollment numbers.

The increase is worth $1.7 million and is the second time in two decade that the district has seen an increase this large on a Count Day.

In a fall Count Day, there was an increase of 20 students, and the district is 214 students over budget projections.

A spokesperson for the district told News 8 that the students are a mix of new and returning students from neighborhood schools.

The district says this is a big deal.

“GRPS is proud to announce that we had our second-best Count Day in two decades,” Superintendent Ron Gorman said. “The energy, excitement, and momentum continue to grow as more and more parents are learning about all the great school choices we have to offer at GRPS.”