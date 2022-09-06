An undated aerial photo of downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy The Right Place)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Right Place, Inc. has revealed its 10-year plan to transform the greater Grand Rapids area into a major technology hub of the Midwest.

The economic development organization’s goal is to grow the region’s tech sector by 20,000 jobs to meet rising demand for talent.

“Our regional businesses are driven by technology, and we believe it is our next big opportunity. This collaborative plan offers a detailed roadmap to achieve our community’s bold vision and make it a reality,” The Right Place, Inc. President and CEO Randy Thelen stated in a Tuesday news release.

In a recent Right Place survey of more than 100 local businesses, 72% said they planned to increase tech hiring over the next five years, totaling 3,200 jobs among that group alone.

The Right Place says the survey also showed most businesses found technology “highly important” to their strategy and planned to invest more in that area. Cybersecurity, cloud-based computing and artificial intelligence garnered the most interest among those surveyed.

The Right Place’s new 10-year strategy includes creating a robust worker pipeline, building the tech community through industry-focused events, incubators and entrepreneurial programs, increasing and improving broadband service, and connecting tech-focused businesses.

If successful, 10% of jobs in the greater Grand Rapids region would be in the tech field.

The Right Place, Inc. and hundreds of business, community and education leaders spent more than six months researching and shaping the plan. Gentex CEO Steve Downing and Davenport University President Richard Pappas spearheaded the technology task force behind it all.

Stakeholders have already started rolling out the strategy with scouting trips to other tech hubs, ramping up marketing our region to national and international levels and planning the inaugural Grand Rapids Tech Week for Sept. 21 through Sept. 24.