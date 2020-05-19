Cottonelle donates toilet paper to W. MI nonprofit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit in West Michigan will receive a large donation of toilet paper this week.

More than 69,000 rolls of toilet paper will be donated to the Heart of West Michigan United Way. It’s all to help out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called the #ShareASquare initiative. The goal is to remind people that during this crisis there’s no shortage of kindness.

This donation comes in addition to an initial $1 million and one million toilet paper roll donation commitment from Cottonelle to the United Way Worldwide.

Cottonelle says they will donate $1 to the United Way for every use of the hashtag #ShareASquare on social media through June 1. They will donate up to $100,000.

All of the money raised will go directly towards the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to support communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

More information about the #ShareASquare initiative can be found online.

An official announcement will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at Augusta Tower Technologies, Inc. in Grand Rapids.