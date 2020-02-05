Cottage Bar, downtown GR’s longest-running restaurant, for sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of Cottage Bar announced Wednesday he is retiring and selling downtown Grand Rapids’ longest-running restaurant and bar.

Dan Verhil said he is selling Cottage Bar and its sister restaurant, One Trick Pony Grill and Taproom. The two businesses are located on the corner of Fulton Street E and La Grave Avenue SE.

He says he hopes to sell the businesses to someone who is interested in carrying on the legacy.

“My most important goal and first order of business is to find a new owner and curator who appreciates the history of these iconic restaurants — someone who will carry on their legacy and honor my longtime and loyal staff,” Dan Verhil said in a statement to employees.

Dan Verhil has owned Cottage Bar for 40 years after taking over it over from his father, John Verhil, in 1980. He then opened One Trick Pony next door in 1996.

The original restaurant, the Cottage Sandwich Shop, was first opened by Earl and Marie Coons in 1927. After the end of Prohibition, the owners were the first to get a liquor license in Grand Rapids, according to Cottage Bar’s website.

Online:

History of the Cottage Bar

History of One Trick Pony