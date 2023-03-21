GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re new to lakefront living, looking for that perfect cottage or need some renovation ideas, you can find it all at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.
The three-day exhibit runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Exhibitors include everyone from home builders and landscapers to maintenance and service companies.
Several seminars are also planned, with topics like shoreline management, cottage décor tips and searching for a vacation home.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-14, 5 and under are free. For more information, go to showspan.com.