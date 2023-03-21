GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re new to lakefront living, looking for that perfect cottage or need some renovation ideas, you can find it all at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

The three-day exhibit runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Exhibitors include everyone from home builders and landscapers to maintenance and service companies.

A previous Cottage and Lakefront Living Show. (Courtesy Show Span)

Several seminars are also planned, with topics like shoreline management, cottage décor tips and searching for a vacation home.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-14, 5 and under are free. For more information, go to showspan.com.