GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It may not feel like it right now but soon enough you’ll be able to swim, boat and simply enjoy the summer sun.

The spring weather gives you a little extra time to make the transition by stocking up on all the things you need for your cottage or lake house. You can find everything all in one place starting Friday at noon at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

There’s something for everyone whether you are renting, buying or building a cottage or lakefront property.

For ticket prices and event hours, click here.