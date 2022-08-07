GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 300 people are expected at the second annual cornhole tournament on Ionia Avenue Sunday.

Peppino’s Grand Rapids and Cornhole America are partnering together to bring the competition downtown. Registration begins at 10 a.m. It costs $10 per person to enter the tournament. Bags will start flying at noon.

The tournament will fill the street of Ionia Avenue between Cherry Street and Oakes Street until late Sunday evening.

Everyone participating will play five random games. After that is completed, teams will be divided into tiers based on their win/loss record and point differential to face off in double elimination tournaments.

If you would like to participate, you can pre-register here. The Grand Rapids Gold will be the special guests.