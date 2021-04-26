Cornerstone unveils nursing school facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids on Monday morning dedicated the new Mary De Witt Center for Nursing.

Cornerstone sunk $3 million into renovating what used to be Daverman Hall. Finished last year, the 8,100-square-foot facility will now house the school’s new nursing program. It features hospital-grade equipment, classrooms and faculty offices.

“State-of-the-art equipment: Our mannequins are high-fidelity, our simulations labs are probably some of the best in the state — very cutting-edge,” Cornerstone Senior Vice President for Traditional Academics Shawn Newhouse described. “We also have a small program, so our students will receive individualized care and attention as they go through the academic process.”

Cornerstone plans to launch the nursing program in the fall, though it is still waiting for approval from the Higher Learning Commission.