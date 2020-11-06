Cornerstone University’s president to step down in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After serving as Cornerstone University’s president for 13 years, Dr. Joseph M. Stowell plans to step down from his role in May 2021.

Stowell became president of the university in 2008, after serving as a teaching pastor in the Chicago area. Prior to that, he served as president at Moody Bible Institute for 17 years. He also spent 16 years in the pastorate, the university said.

During Stowell’s tenure, the university added new undergrad programs like nursing and engineering, restructured academic leadership and put $40 million into campus improvements, including a new broadcast facility, a science and technology center and a renovated health sciences building that will open in 2021.

“Our gratitude for Dr. Stowell’s 13 years of leadership is immeasurable,” said Cornerstone University Board of Trustees Chairperson Carole Bos. “He has enriched the Cornerstone community and the West Michigan community in so many ways.”

Cornerstone’s board of trustees has appointed a committee to aid in the transition to the university’s next president.

After he steps down, Stowell will serve as President Emeritus.

