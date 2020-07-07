Cornerstone University shifts fall semester due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cornerstone University is shifting its fall semester forward as parts of efforts to avoid problems linked to coronavirus.

The fall semester will start Aug. 24 and end Nov. 25. To have the same amount of instruction time as a typical semester, the October break is canceled and classes will be held on Labor Day.

In a Tuesday release, Cornerstone said the change was made in anticipation a possible second wave of coronavirus in the fall.

“Our first and most pressing priority is to be sure that we can provide the safest community possible in the midst of the ever-changing COVID-19 realities,” President Joe Stowell wrote in a July 6 letter to students. “We are committed to providing a face-to-face educational experience as much as possible given the protocols that are dictated by health officials. The best way to ensure safety and a fully subscribed educational experience is for us to complete the semester at Thanksgiving.”

Freshman move-in is Aug. 18 and 19, with orientation on Aug. 20 and 21. Other students may return Aug. 22 and 23. More information about the semester will be released at a virtual town hall scheduled for noon Thursday.

The graduate and seminary semester schedules aren’t changing.

Central Michigan University is also moving its fall semester to finish by Thanksgiving, and other universities are looking at a mix of in-person and online classes.

Grand Rapids Community College said Tuesday that it would have various options, including online, hybrid and in-person options. There will be fewer in-person options and the school noted that they may canceled if the pandemic worsens again. When you do head to campus, you’ll have to complete an online health screening and wear a mask. The semester starts Aug. 31.

>>Online: GRCC COVID-19 precautions