Corgis in cute costumes take over Riverside Park

Corgis in the Park at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on Oct. 30, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Riverside Park hosted an adorable Halloween event Saturday, welcoming corgis and their owners from around the state.

Corgis in the Park featured food, a DJ and dogs decked out in costumes for a contest. The winner was a dog dressed like a cloud that matched a little girl in a rainbow costume.

“We didn’t know it was a contest,” owner Andrew Santellan said. “We didn’t think we would get it, but really glad the judges liked it.”

Organizers say it’s great for the community of corgi owners to come together.

All proceeds from the event go to Paws for a Cause.

