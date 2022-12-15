GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids hospital has released its top baby names for 2022.

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital, formally Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, released the top 10 girls names and boys names on Thursday. For girls, the top name was Evelyn, while the top name for boys was Oliver.

The hospital delivered more than 7,000 babies in 2022.

Top girl names:

Evelyn Olivia Charlotte Eleanor Sophia / Sofia Nora / Norah Madalyn / Madelyn / Madilyn / Madilynn Amelia Emma Violet / Violett

Top boys names: