GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.

Paige and Jacob Bouman went to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital, formally Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, around 1 a.m. Sunday and welcomed their third child, Maisey Jo Bouman, at 9:04 a.m. Maisey was born 8 pounds 9 ounces and 20.5 inches long.

Paige and Jacob Bouman welcomed Maisey on the morning of New Year’s Day 2023. (Courtesy Corewell Health West)

“It does feel like special. Maisey is such a blessing,” Jacob Bouman said.

Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on the morning of New Year’s Day. (Courtesy Corewell Health West)

Paige Bouman wasn’t due until Jan. 5, so she wasn’t expecting her daughter to have this special birthday.

“It’s special to have a baby on New Year’s. It’s always a fun birthday to have,” she said.

“I’m so happy that the way it turned out and God’s plan for us and we’re so happy,” Jacob Bouman added. “Paige did awesome. But also the staff here, all the nurses and doctors are so amazing.”

The couple hopes to go home Monday night, so that Maisey’s older brother and sister can meet her.

Another baby, Maeve Grace VanDyken, was also born Sunday morning. She was four days past her due date and weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.