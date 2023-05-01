GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Melanoma Monday, the first Monday of May each year, is a great reminder to check for skin cancer.

“It’s more common than people might think,” said Randa Preihs, nurse practitioner of surgical oncology at Corewell Health.

A free skin cancer screening event Tuesday is aiming to provide opportunities for people without dermatologists to get moles or spots checked out.

“It’s free, it’s walk-in, no appointments needed. So it’s a really easy way to get some peace of mind or some resources if you do need more help with that spot,” Preihs said.

The free screenings are happening May 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Spectrum Health Integrated Care campuses at 426 Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids and 588 E Lakewood Blvd. in Holland.

Preihs said it’s important to be prepared if you’ll be outside, even when the sun isn’t shining.

“It’s a myth that you can’t get a sunburn on a cloudy day. Unfortunately, UV rays still come through those clouds, so we still have a risk of skin damage when outdoors on cloudy days,” she said. “That’s why it’s really important to pay attention to not just the weather but the UV index and to still wear sunscreen and cloud protection on cloudy days.”