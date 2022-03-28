GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — Now under new ownership, the 20 Monroe venue is hoping city and county officials will approve an agreement that would help bring more entertainment to downtown Grand Rapids.

“I think the county is in strong support and I believe the city would be supportive of this as well,” Kent County Administrator Alan Vanderberg said. “The Convention/Arena Authority’s Board of Directors has to vote on this.”

Vanderberg said that the owners of GLC Live at 20 Monroe (formerly 20 Monroe Live) approached the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority about leasing and managing the property.

The authority already manages DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena downtown.

The Kent County Board Commission took up the measure in a scheduled meeting last week. The commission voted 14-5 to approve the agreement, according to Vanderberg. Other boards must pass the resolution before further steps can be taken. If approved, CAA will bring in entertainment to 20 Monroe.

“A density of entertainment is being created when you look at Van Andel Arena and now the amphitheater, which should be built in the next few years, and Monroe Live, it seems like an opportunity to really have the same group operating the entertainment,” Vanderberg said.

He believes the partnership would help the venue, which previously struggled as the pandemic canceled events.

“There will be more opportunities for residents within the city, county and state to enjoy high-quality entertainment in a variety of entertainment opportunities,” he said. “It’s an exciting time to hopefully be coming out of COVID, to have things opening up.”

City commissioners will vote Tuesday on the resolution for the CAA to manage 20 Monroe.