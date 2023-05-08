GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — GLC Live at 20 Monroe is looking to not only redesign its outdoor look but also gift an artist five months of free concerts.

The concert venue is looking for someone to design a mural for the staircase outside the building. The artist behind the winning design will get a prize of $2,500 and three tickets to any LiveNation show that plays at the GLC Live at Monroe 20 from July 1 to Dec. 30.

The contest was originally going to award the winner with just the tickets and no monetary prize. But after complaints were made, the concert hall made an amendment to the ruling and added the $2,500.

“GLC Live at 20 Monroe is grateful to the feedback from our community on our contest. Hearing from our fans and our community is how we grow and get better,” the venue said in a statement to News 8. “We are excited about the submissions we received and look forward to displaying artwork for the city to enjoy at the venue.”

Some of the concerts that will be taking place during that time frame include Death Grips, Bastille and Ray LaMontagne. The nine finalists in the contest who do not get picked will still receive four free general admission tickets to one show of their choosing.

Designs in the contest will be judged on creativity and originality, composition considering the placement on the stairs, adherence to the them of “LIVE” and suitability for a public space.

All entries are due by midnight on Monday. Click here to submit your design.