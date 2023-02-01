The logo for the West Michigan Pro Volleyball team, which has not yet been named. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You have a chance to name Grand Rapids’ newest sports team.

A professional women’s volleyball team is coming to West Michigan next year and the Pro Volleyball Federation is asking for naming suggestions. The contest is open to all ages, but those younger than 18 need to have a parent’s permission to enter.

People can submit up to three suggestions. The volleyball federation suggests using “Grand Rapids,” “West Michigan,” or any other geographical locator that would be appropriate at the beginning of the name.

The winner will be awarded a Grand Prize Package, which includes 2 season tickets to the 2024 season, recognition at the Home Opener at Van Andel Arena, a volleyball signed by the team, a meet and greet with the team and team merchandise. If more than one person submitted the winning name, only the first person to submit will get the prize.

Applicants have until Friday, February 10 to submit their name ideas. You can submit your ideas at West Michigan Pro Volleyball Federation website. Full contest rules can be found there as well.

A winner be chosen on no later than April 15, 2023.