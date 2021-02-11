Consumers Energy gives cold-weather heating tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the cold weather sticking around for a bit longer, Consumers Energy is giving tips on what you can do to make sure your heating bill doesn’t get too high.

They say you can save 1% to 3% on your heating bill for every degree you dial down on your thermostat. You can also install a smart thermostat in your home, which will automatically adjust the temperature lower when you aren’t around. If you can’t do that, make sure to set it lower yourself.

Officials are also warning about carbon monoxide poisoning.

“If you have a manufactured home, that vat or chimney may be on the roof, so make sure those are clear,” said Roger Morgenstern with Consumers Energy. “If they’re blocked, that can cause carbon monoxide and we’re very worried about carbon monoxide this time of the year. For people, if they don’t keep their intakes clear and if they decide to use a generator or heat with say an oven or a propane stove, that can be very dangerous. Carbon monoxide, we call it the silent killer, it can be odorless, colorless and deadly.”

It’s also important to keep up with maintenance, which means changing your furnace filter monthly during the winter, especially if you have a pet.

You can also better insulate your home and dial back your water heater to 120 degrees.